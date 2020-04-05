Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,167.86

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $31,167.86 and $34,869.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00596923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.