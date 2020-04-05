Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) versus Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Financial Contrast

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Amerigo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $1.95 million 2.93 $1.08 million N/A N/A Amerigo Resources $119.80 million 0.15 -$9.41 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amerigo Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A 734.80% 58.49% Amerigo Resources -7.86% -8.99% -3.88%

Volatility & Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Amerigo Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

