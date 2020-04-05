Thunder Token Trading 21.9% Higher This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and $3.33 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.04708323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

