Thunder Token (TT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.99 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and $2.99 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Huobi Korea. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.66 or 0.04428896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036969 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009305 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Upbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

