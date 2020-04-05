Tierion 1-Day Volume Tops $324,491.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $324,491.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, Tierion has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.02560822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00200153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

