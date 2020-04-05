Ties.DB (TIE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 93.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Ties.DB has traded 88.5% higher against the dollar. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $351,812.49 and $18.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02594994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

