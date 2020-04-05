Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $188,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,767,000 after buying an additional 187,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $120,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.