TigerCash (TCH) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. TigerCash has a market cap of $387,825.51 and $2.60 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.02422051 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00306652 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 197.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

