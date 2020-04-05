Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report sales of $100.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the highest is $119.61 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $130.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $605.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $612.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $683.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked bought 19,200 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,724.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,043 shares of company stock worth $340,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

