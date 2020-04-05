Titan Coin Price Up 48.6% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $906.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005219 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000284 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 905,184,082 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.