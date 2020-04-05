Titcoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $13,586.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,860.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.03439126 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00749403 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 66,069,857 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

