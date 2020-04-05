TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 204.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,408 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of TiVo worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TiVo in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in TiVo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TiVo by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 127,468 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in TiVo by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,399,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 268,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TiVo by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 92,778 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TiVo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $809.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

