TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0511

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $859,943.44 and $873,721.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029844 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,820.93 or 1.00485119 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00072434 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000742 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001617 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,038,358 coins and its circulating supply is 16,833,131 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

