TOKPIE Market Cap Achieves $41,662.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 88.6% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $41,662.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001881 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,997,677 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

