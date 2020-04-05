TOKPIE (TKP) Market Cap Achieves $40,353.24

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $40,353.24 and $25.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 106.5% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001881 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,997,677 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.