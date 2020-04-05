TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. TOP has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $219,187.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, TOP has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.02579733 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201342 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,771,066,339 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

