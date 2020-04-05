Traceability Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $3,879.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00069520 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00341069 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000920 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047508 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008973 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.