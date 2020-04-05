Transcodium (TNS) Hits One Day Volume of $69,664.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $73,438.25 and approximately $69,664.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02606824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.