TransferCoin (TX) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $21,525.86 and approximately $66.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

