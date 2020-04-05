TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $59.05 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

