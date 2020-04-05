Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,416 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Trex worth $72,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE TREX opened at $67.67 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.