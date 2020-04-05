TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.59. 1,760,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,853. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,255,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 264,388 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

