Trident Group (TRDT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.02573887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00200682 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.