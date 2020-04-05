Trident Group (TRDT) Trading 50% Lower Over Last Week

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.02602927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.