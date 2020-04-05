Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE TRN traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,917. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

