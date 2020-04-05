Tripio (TRIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. During the last week, Tripio has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $2.91 million and $2.72 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.02573515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00200449 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

