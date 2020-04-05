Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRVG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trivago from $3.30 to $1.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trivago by 585.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVG stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.07. Trivago has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

