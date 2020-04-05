TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $837.90 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, IDAX, Binance and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $837.90 million and $869.87 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.02599503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033691 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00104012 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Exrates, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, RightBTC, Liqui, Coinrail, WazirX, YoBit, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, LBank, Liquid, Bitfinex, Exmo, Ovis, CoinExchange, Bibox, LATOKEN, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Cryptopia, Huobi, CoinFalcon, CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coindeal, Hotbit, CoinEx, Neraex, Tidex, DDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, DragonEX, Indodax, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, IDCM, Bitbns, OEX, Allcoin, Sistemkoin, Zebpay, Braziliex, Kryptono, CoinEgg and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

