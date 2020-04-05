Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of Trueblue worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trueblue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $504.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

