TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.94 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00004058 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinBene and Bithumb. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $21.94 million and $45.04 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.21 or 0.04579978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037100 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009655 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003392 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, CoinBene, DragonEX, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.