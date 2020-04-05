TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $107,159.81 and approximately $21,134.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.02569008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

