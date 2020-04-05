TrueFlip Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $22,112.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

