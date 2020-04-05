Truegame Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $222,555.79 and $25,772.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame.

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

