TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $135.82 million and approximately $597.52 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.02573515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00200449 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 136,038,732 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HBUS, Bitso, Cryptopia, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, HitBTC, Zebpay, Kuna, Upbit, Bittrex, WazirX, Koinex, Kyber Network and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

