TrueVett (VME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 64.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, TrueVett has traded 112.9% higher against the dollar. TrueVett has a market capitalization of $8,890.95 and approximately $107.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueVett token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.99 or 0.04597506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037022 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009545 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003410 BTC.

TrueVett Token Profile

TrueVett (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime. The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi.

Buying and Selling TrueVett

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using U.S. dollars.

