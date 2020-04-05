TrumpCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $197.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $68,469.43 and $197.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018610 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.02434909 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001124 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008052 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000311 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

