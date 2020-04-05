Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stake Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.55% of Trustmark worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 18.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $716,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

TRMK stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

