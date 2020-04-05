TrustNote Hits Market Cap of $8,077.03 (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, TrustNote has traded down 80.9% against the US dollar. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustNote has a total market cap of $8,077.03 and $6.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02581790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201458 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin.

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

