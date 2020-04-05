TrustNote (TTT) Trading Down 81% Over Last 7 Days

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, TrustNote has traded down 81% against the dollar. One TrustNote coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TrustNote has a market capitalization of $8,024.55 and approximately $6.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrustNote Coin Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote.

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

