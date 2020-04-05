TrustVerse (TRV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23,143.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $23,143.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrustVerse

TRV is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

