TTC (TTC) Reaches Market Cap of $8.53 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. TTC has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $229,246.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, BitForex and Upbit. During the last week, TTC has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.79 or 0.04613836 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036979 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009479 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 872,292,203 coins and its circulating supply is 415,267,048 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

