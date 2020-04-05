TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stake Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 196.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TTEC worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in TTEC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TTEC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TTEC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TTEC by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

