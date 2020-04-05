TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $742,993.33 and $1.22 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 69,786,515,993 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

