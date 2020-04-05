TurtleCoin Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $666,862.36 and approximately $1.03 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 69,740,379,224 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

