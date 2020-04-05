TurtleNetwork Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $601,958.17 and $1,779.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001177 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00499210 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

