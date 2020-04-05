Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.38.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after acquiring an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $284.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.63 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.71 and its 200-day moving average is $291.48.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

