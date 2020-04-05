U Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $234,188.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, U Network has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and HADAX. U Network has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $234,188.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000361 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 153% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official website is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox, DDEX, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

