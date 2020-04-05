U Network (UUU) Trading 38.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and IDEX. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $680,444.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000351 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 168.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HADAX, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

