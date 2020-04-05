Ubex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $470,701.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Ubex has a market cap of $804,372.19 and approximately $470,701.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.04593911 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037165 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, YoBit, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, LBank, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

