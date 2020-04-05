Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,365.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.69 million and $1,365.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

